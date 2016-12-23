Six vehicles mysteriously catch fire at Thane RTO

Two trucks, a tourist bus, a Tata Sumo Jeep, and two autorickshaws were gutted in the fire

Six vehicles caught fire around 8.30 pm on Wednesday night at the Thane RTO compound near Murphy Tower, Thane (W). The fire that started mysteriously turned two trucks, one tourist bus, one Tata Sumo Jeep, and two autorickshaws to ashes.

Three fire engines and one motorbike, along with officials from the Regional Disaster Management Cell, soon arrived at the spot to tackle the fire. No casualties or injuries were reported.

“It took us around seven minutes to reach the spot and take charge of the situation,” said Santosh Kadam, regional disaster management cell chief. “The cause of the fire is still being investigated.”