Slain Indian techie's body to reach Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The body of Hyderabad techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was shot dead in the US in suspected hate crime, will arrive here on Monday night.

The Ministry of External Affairs has made arrangements to bring the mortal remains of Kuchibhotla after Adam W. Purinton, a former Navy serviceman, killed him and injured Alok Madasani at a bar in Kansas state on February 22 night.

The body of the engineer is likely to reach Hyderabad airport by Air India flight.

Kuchibhotla's wife Sunayana Dumala, her brother, sister-in-law and another relative will accompany the body on Monday night.

His last rites will be performed on Tuesday at Jubliee Hills, family members said.

Grieving relatives thronged Kuchibhotla's house in Bachupally on the city outskirts.

Relatives, friends and leaders of various political parties visited the house to console his parents and other family members.

K. Madhusudhana Sastry and his wife Parvata Vardhini were yet to reconcile that their son, who planned to come home in June, will never return and instead they will have to receive his mortal remains.

Kuchibhotla, 32, had married Sunayana in 2012. The couple had no children.

Central ministers Venkaiah Naidu and Bandrau Dattatreya had on Sunday visited the house to console the family.

Purinton reportedly got into an argument with Kuchibhotla from Hyderabad and his colleague Madasani from Telangana's Warangal district and hurled racial slurs.

He yelled "get out of my country", "terrorist" before shooting the two aviation programme managers at Garmin, an MNC.