Slain IT professional Rasila Raju's body cremated at her village



The deceased



Kozhikode: The body of the 23-year-old woman software engineer of Infosys, Rasila Raju, who was allegedly strangled to death by an unidentified person at her workstation in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Pune two days ago was cremated today at her village in the district. She was found murdered in the night on January 29.



A security guard, from Assam and posted in the campus, has been arrested in connection with her murder. Rasila's body was brought here on a plane from Mumbai

this morning. A large number of people, including relatives, had gathered at the Calicut Airport to receive the body.