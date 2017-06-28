Slain Junaid's brother shifted to Apollo Hospital

Sakir, brother of Junaid who was stabbed to death in a passenger train on June 23, was shifted to the city-based Apollo Hospital on Tuesday. Sakir was earlier admitted to the trauma centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

"The boy (Sakir) was bought to Apollo today (Tuesday). Team has already been constituted to monitor his condition and provide the required treatment," said an Apollo Hospital doctor.

Sakir's brother Junaid was stabbed to death, while he and his other brother Hashim were injured by a mob who accused him and his three companions of carrying beef in their bags.