Slap-stick! Sharad Yadav insults women, Twitterati insult him

In yet another controversial statement, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav was quoted as saying that the honour of a vote is more important than the honour of a woman.

#WATCH: Senior JDU leader Sharad Yadav says "Beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai" in Patna (Jan 24th) pic.twitter.com/kvDxZpO2iZ — ANI (@ANI_news) January 25, 2017

"It is very important to educate people in a big way about how the ballot paper works. The honour of being able to cast a vote is a much bigger honour than your daughter's honour," he said in a video, uploaded by ANI.

Yadav went on to add, "If a daughter's honour is violated, her neighbourhood and her village lose their honour, but if a vote is sold, it is the country's honour that goes."

The JD(U) leader is no stranger to controversy when it comes to shocking statements against women. In March 2015, Yadav was at the centre of a controversy over his comments on south Indian women. "The body of women from south is as good as beautiful they are. They (women) in our region are not that good as those in south know dancing," Yadav had said in Rajya Sabha during a debate on insurance bill.

Twitter was flooded with reactions as soon as the video went viral

