Sleepless in Sion! Rajinikanth fans throng rooftops to catch 'Thalaivaa'

When a superstar comes to your neighbourhood, you ditch everything and come for a darshan. As did Sangita Pawar, a die-hard fan of actor Rajinikanth. The 43-year-old resident of Pratiksha Nagar, Sion, spent two sleepless nights just to have a glimpse of the actor, who has been shooting a sequence for his upcoming movie, 'Kaala Karikaalan', in the locality since Monday night.

For the last two nights, fans -- and curious residents -- from Sion-Koliwada and Pratiksha Nagar and Antop Hill have been converging on Pratiksha Nagar and peering all night from terraces, streets, balconies and windows in the hopes of spotting the mega star.

The shoot, for a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration sequence in Kaala, begins at 9 pm every day and goes on till around 6 am.

Rajinikanth's vanity van is parked at the Pratiksha Nagar bus stop. He travels to the movie set, around 100 m away, in his Audi.

Pawar said she was at a relative's home for some work on Monday night when she heard that the actor was shooting in her locality. "I immediately got back home."

That day, she waited till 3 am, but didn't spot Rajinikanth. "The next night, we took position around 10 pm itself and finally caught a glance of him," she gushed.



Pratiksha Nagar residents occupy every space available to spot the actor. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Pratiksha Nagar resident Rinki Malhotra (32) waited both nights with her children -- aged 7 and 2 -- but didn't succeed in spotting the actor.

She said she was "not too crazy about Rajinikanth", but her neighbours' excitement had rubbed off on her.

Eshwaran Thevar, a resident of Sion-Koliwada, gave us a glimpse of the fans' devotion to the actor. "Whenever a film of his is released, we perform a milk abhishek of his posters or film hoardings," he said.