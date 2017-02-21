Smile to receive tax rebate! Ulhasnagar civic body announces unique selfie contest

The Ulhasnagar civic body announced a selfie contest to encourage voters to come out and vote by offering 100 citizens rebate on property tax

Navneet Barhate and Sarita Khanchandani

Here's a unique way to get out the vote: Organise a post-vote selfie contest and offer lucrative concession on next year's property tax à la the Ulhasnagar civic body.

In a bid to encourage voters of Ulhasnagar's 20 wards, Raj­endra Nimbalkar, Municipal Commissioner, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, ope­ned the contest wherein voters have to upload their selfies on a number provided. “We will select the five best selfies from each ward. A total of 100 selfies will be shortlisted and they will be able to avail 25 per cent rebate or concession on their property tax for the financial year 2016-2017,” he said.

“Each participant can post only one picture with their full name, voter number and ward number. We will also see that every winner's entire family has also voted. We will begin the shortlisting in 15-20 days as we are currently busy with the election-related work. But citizens should take the benefit and come to participate in this unique competition,” Nimbaklar added.

Sarita Khanchandani, a resident of Ulhasnagar and an environmental activist was happy to vote, and said, “After participating in the vote, I am now also participating in the selfie competition. It's very exciting as it the first time the government has organised such an event. I am also creating awareness about it social networking sites.”

Meanwhile, Navneet Barh­ate, another resident of Ulhasnagar said, “In Mu­mbai and other areas, the municipal authorities appeal residents to vote, but in Ulhasnagar, even cli­cking a selfie is being encouraged. Even if not participating, there is an excitement in the air and many may participate.”