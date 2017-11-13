Smoke from laptop creates panic on IndiGo's Bengaluru bound flight

Nov 13, 2017, 19:08 IST | PTI

Panic gripped passengers of a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight from Thiruvananthapuram after cabin crew noticed smoke emanating from a hand baggage, which was quickly put out with a fire extinguisher, the airline said on Monday. The incident, which occurred last Saturday, has been reported to the aviation regulator - the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), it said.

Smoke from hand baggage creates panic on IndiGo's B'luru-bound flight
The incident, which occurred last Saturday, has been reported to the aviation regulator - the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), it said

Also read: IndiGo staff manhandle passenger: Civil aviation expert blames airline's staff training 

"IndiGo crew operating flight 6E-445 from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru noticed the smoke in the cabin. The crew quickly identified minor sparks coming from the hat-rack of seat 24RH and immediately informed the commander," a spokesperson said in a statement to PTI. The Airbus A320 aircraft, carrying 186 passengers and six crew, made a normal landing, an IndiGo spokesperson said.

Also read: IndiGo to have 1,000 flights a day in December

Taking precautionary measures, the cabin crew, on priority bais, relocated all passengers from adjacent seats, airline said, adding smoke coming out of a black laptop placed in the hand baggage was put out with a fire extinguisher. The laptop was then transferred into a container filled with water in the lavatory, the airline said. The aircraft made a normal landing at Bengaluru airport were all passengers were deplaned safely, the statement said.

Trending video

Tags

hand baggageIndiGoIndiGo Bengaluru bound flightThiruvananthapuramsmoke detected in flightnational newsDGCAIndiGo Airlines newsnational news
Go to top