Smriti Irani 'sorely' misses her step-daughter, shares beautiful photo

#familyphoto some one is being missed sorely ðÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂ¤ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ©‍ðÂÂÂÂ§ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ@shanelleirani A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onMay 7, 2017 at 1:12am PDT

Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani shared a sweet image of her step-daughter Shanelle on Instagram saying that she is being sorely missed.

Smriti married her chilhood friend Zubin Irani in 2001. The couple have two kids together. Smriti is the stepmother to Shanelle who is Zubin Irani's daughter from his previous marriage with coordinator and former beauty contestant Mona Irani.

Shanelle is a law student at Georgetown University in the United States.

After Smriti Irani shared Shanelle's photo on Instagram stating that she is being 'sorely missed', Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan shared the image revealing a very interesting fact.

The Bollywood superstar said that he has named her 'Shanelle'. SRK wrote, "My childhood friend Zubin’s daughter all grown up and so pretty… and just for the record, I named her Shanelle."

What's the connection between King Khan and Smriti Irani, you ask? Well, apart from both being Delhiites, Shah Rukh Khan is close to Smriti Irani's husband Zubin Irani.