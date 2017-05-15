Snake bite, building gate kill 4-year-olds in Kalyan and Dombivli



Representational Image

On Saturday night, two four-year-old children died in separate incidents in Kalyan and Dombivli. The first incident took place at Bhumi Complex in Kalyan East. Police said the incident took place at 6.30 pm. "The society gate was kept near a wall as some repair work was going on. The boy Mayank Vaisha climbed up the gate, which ended up falling on him. He suffered head injuries and was taken to the Metro Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead at around 8.30pm," said a police official from Manpada police station.

The second death was of Shiva Jaiswal in Ahire Gaon in Dombivli East. Shiva was sleeping with his mother and brother Raj at their home, when a snake bit him. "At around 11 pm, I received a call from my wife who told me that Shiva has suffered a snakebite. I asked her to immediately shift him to hospital," said his father Arjun.

Shiva was then shifted to Shastri Nagar hospital, where the family claims the doctors delayed Shiva's treatment. "Had they injected him with anti-venom instead of asking us to complete filling the documents, the poison wouldn't have entered his body. Before they could start the treatment, he succumbed to his injuries," said his father Arjun.

Accidental death cases have been registered at Manpada and Dombivli police stations respectively.