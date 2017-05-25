Snake venom worth Rs 70 crore seized in Darjeeling



Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Customs personnel apprehended two persons with two jars of snake venom, with approximate market value of Rs 70 crore, in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Wednesday, an official said.

"On the basis of specific information provided by a source, the 41st battalion of SSB and Customs officials of Siliguri launched a joint operation and apprehended two persons in an area between Batasi and Panitanki," said SSB's 41st Bn Commandant Rajiv Rana.

Interrogation of the apprehended persons was underway, said Rana, who led the joint operation.