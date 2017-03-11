Social media helps track down family of Mumbai man who died in Kuwait



A picture of Sebastian Manki’s passport was circulated and shared on social media sites

Almost after a week-long-campaign on various social media sites, the family of a Mumbai native, Sebastian Manki, who passed away in Kuwait, could finally be located yesterday and informed about his death. Sebastian, who was working as a chauffeur, lived in Kuwait for over a decade. He was originally a resident of Bandra.

Speaking to mid-day, a Christian community worker based in Kuwait, Robert Retinasamay, said, “Last Friday, he died of a heart attack. Since then, we were trying to trace his family. A couple of his friends here contacted some people in Mumbai. I had also written to the Indian Embassy to help us locate his family. Following his death, his body was kept at the Parwania mortuary.”

Reaching out

In the meantime, after a picture of his passport was posted on various social media sites, people started sharing it and tagging those with the last name Manki. Later, the picture was also tagged to various Christian communities in Bandra. As various social activists and locals of Bandra came to know about it, they started searching for Sebastian’s family.

Activist Furkan Shaikh said, “I started looking for Sebastian’s family along with some friends from Bazar Road, Waroda Road and Pali. We tried to reach out to a number of colleges and churches in Bandra to find out whether they had any records regarding him. Later, we came to know that his family had been located and that they were in touch with his friends in Kuwait.”

Preparing for final rites

A relative of Sebastian said, “I came to know about it through Facebook after people tagged me and others with the last name Manki. We are in touch with his friends in Kuwait and are in the process of performing his final rites.”