Social welfare department fails to pay disabled MBBS students' scholarship funds

For all its promises to grant scholarships to medical students who are physically challenged, the state government's social welfare department is yet to put its money where its mouth is. For five years, MBBS students at KEM Hospital and Seth GS Medical College have been forced to pay the entire fees out of their own pocket, with the authorities making yet more empty promises of refunding the money. Meanwhile, the college and the state are playing the blame game.



The KEM administration and social welfare department have done nothing but pass the buck to each other

As many as nine physically challenged students from the 2012 batch at KEM paid the complete fees of R50,000 and R70,000 in the first and second year. As per the rules, they are only supposed to pay the nominal college fees — Rs 5,000-Rs 8,000 — while the rest of the fees are to be covered by the disability scholarship. The college promised to refund the fees, but is yet to do so even six years on.

According to officials, disabled students in the general category get a 50 per cent concession on fees, while those in the SC/ST category get a full scholarship.

"We were freshers and had no idea that we weren't supposed to pay the full amount, as we fall under the disabled scholarship. Later, our seniors informed us how the authorities had fooled us," said one of the students.

The college management told the students to approach the social welfare department in Mantralaya, but despite repeated visits, the file remains stuck in bureaucratic apathy.

"Every time, we go to enquire, they just say that the file is stuck," said another student. The story is much the same at other government-run medical colleges, said the students.

KEM dean says

Dr Avinash Supe, KEM dean, blamed the social welfare department for not sending the scholarship money. "The money for the scholarship is provided by the social welfare department, but it has not transferred to the BMC's account. The issue was raised in the vidhan Sabha as well. We have asked them to pay the money to refund the students, but this problem has gone on for five years," he said.

State blames college

Nitin Patil, disability commissioner of Maharashtra, said that he is aware of the situation and has informed the concerned officer to look into the matter. However, he blamed the college administration for the delay.

"Every year, the college and the concerned authorities need to send us a list of candidates. On the basis of that list, we decide the budget. We need to seek approval for the budget, which needs time. If the college doesn't provide the list, how can we budget for it?" questioned Patil.

