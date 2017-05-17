Software engineer commits suicide by jumping off a building in Pune



Representational picture



Pune: A 24-year-old software engineer allegedly committed suicide by jumping off an eight-story building in Rahatani area near Pune on Tuesday. Wakad police officials said that Ninad Patil, who worked with Infosys, left behind a suicide note which stated that nobody should be held responsible for his act.



"He jumped from the terrace of the building where he lived, this afternoon. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival," said a police officer. The reason for suicide was yet to be ascertained as the family was in trauma and had not been questioned so far, the officer added.



Patil, who was a bachelor, hailed from Kolhapur and was living with his family in Pune.

