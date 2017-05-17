E-paper

Software engineer commits suicide by jumping off a building in Pune

By PTI | Pune | Posted 17-May-2017Now Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

A 24-year-old software engineer from Infosys, who hailed from Kolhapur, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off an eight-story building in Rahatani area near Pune

Software engineer commits suicide in Pune
Representational picture

Pune: A 24-year-old software engineer allegedly committed suicide by jumping off an eight-story building in Rahatani area near Pune on Tuesday. Wakad police officials said that Ninad Patil, who worked with Infosys, left behind a suicide note which stated that nobody should be held responsible for his act.

"He jumped from the terrace of the building where he lived, this afternoon. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival," said a police officer. The reason for suicide was yet to be ascertained as the family was in trauma and had not been questioned so far, the officer added.

Patil, who was a bachelor, hailed from Kolhapur and was living with his family in Pune.

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply