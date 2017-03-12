Solapur highway accident: Student not informed of mom, dad and sister's death

Relatives from Chavan family of Mulund are yet to break news of parents' and sister's death to son who was waiting for them to arrive in Kolhapur



Prakash Dudhalkar. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

At Jyoti and Vijay Kale's Mulund residence, neighbours and relatives were in shock.

Dr Arun Acharya, a relative, said, "While travelling to Akkalkot we had told Jyoti to make sure to halt the bus at Pune, but then this accident happened.



Jyoti and Vijay Kale

We are in complete shock." Prakash Dudhalkar, their next-door neighbour, said, "They had no children and regularly went on these trips. Our neighbours for the past 10 years are not here anymore, it's just heartbreaking."

The Kales had taken Yogesh Lokhande, who worked in their shop, and a relative from Vasai, Shailaja Pandit, along with them on the trip.



Revati Chavan

Shailaja's son, Yogesh, said, "My dad, too, was supposed to go along, but because he was unwell, he dropped out. I would have lost both my parents."

Kavita Gite's husband, Jay, said, "We had got married only last year and this was our first Holi at our village. We had planned to go there after she returned from her pilgrimage. I had told her not to go, but the Kales assured me that she would be well taken care of. I was restless the entire night and had been repeatedly calling her phone. I will not forgive God."

Pravin Lokhande, the brother of Yogesh Lokhande, said, "My brother worked at the Kales' jewellery shop. He was a very shy and religious person. I saw the news of my brother's death on television and rushed to Pune. I haven't told my parents about his death yet."

Netaji More, Ketan Pawar's uncle, said, "I don't know why he was driving so rashly, because he was a very good driver and was familiar with this route."



Relatives of the deceased are in shock at the horrific accident

Jayvant Chavan was in the vegetable dealing business and worked in Mulund.

His brother Dashrath Chavan said, "Revati was the youngest and was very dear to her parents. Her elder brother, Heram, is studying in an engineering college in Kolhapur. After the tour, the Chavans were planning to visit him in Kolhapur. We have not told him about their deaths. We don't know how he will react."



Relatives outside Sassoon General hospital, Pune

At the Chavans' Sajjannagar's Yashoprasad society residence in Mulund, friends and family were grieving.

Jayvant's cousin, Ramesh Chavan, said, "His family used to visit this temple every year. This year he chose to go along with friends. Now, an entire family is wiped out, everyone is still processing the news."

6

Victims from Mulund

2

From Vasai and Thane