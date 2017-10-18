For the first time in Maharashtra, a transgender has been elected as the chief of a gram panchayat. The results of the gram panchayat elections, held on October 16, were announced on Tuesday.



They showed that voters in Tarangfal village in Solapur district have chosen Gyandev Kamble as their sarpanch. Kamble beat six others in the fray with a victory margin of 167.

Unconfirmed reports said Kamble is supported by the BJP. Gram panchayat polls are not held on political party symbols, but recognised parties are allowed to support and campaign officially. From this year onwards, sarpanchs are elected directly from the people; they were previously chosen from among elected representatives.

