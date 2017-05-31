Solar power gets Maharashtra's stamp of approval

New policy makes it mandatory for all new buildings to install solar panels



File photo of a CHS incorporating solar panels on their roof

The state is moving one step closer to achieve its goal of build non-conventional power sources, with a plan to change the Development Control Rules (DCR) that make installation of solar panels mandatory on new buildings.

On Tuesday, energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawan-kule said, "Under a new energy conservation policy, which targets saving 1,000 MW of conventional electricity in five years, the Cabinet had approved the move."

The state has theorised that with growing urbanisation — 50 per cent of Maharashtra's population lives in cities and towns — the consumption of power has increased manifold and put additional burden on conventional sources like coal-fired power stations.

The minister said that if solar panels are made compulsory for upcoming buildings, the individual needs of the housing societies or commercial complexes could at least be partly met, adding that it would only be possible with the legal provision in DCRs of each municipal area. Additionally, the government will facilitate existing buildings to employ technologies that conserve energy.

According to the new policy, commercial buildings such as malls, multiplexes, trading units and industrial consumers whose monthly energy demand is around and over 1,000 kilo volt amp (KVA) will have get their in-house electricity network audited in the next two years.

The government will also introduce energy conservation as a subject in school, college, polytechnic, engineering and vocational training syllabus. The state has even planned a special BSc course in energy conservation in science colleges across the state.

Other than above measure, the energy department has decided ask people, institutes, civic bodies, government/private offices and other consumers to switch over to less energy-consuming appliances and lighting apparatus such as LEDs.

1,000 kva Buildings that use this energy fall in the ambit of this policy