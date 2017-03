Jammu: A soldier was killed on Friday in a mysterious incident of firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Police sources said Sepoy Kulwant Singh was found dead with a bullet wound in Balakot sector in the morning.

"It is not known whether the soldier's death was a suicide or due to firing from across the LoC," an official said.

The LoC divides Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan.