Soldier killed in Pakistan firing in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

An Indian Army soldier was killed in Pakistan firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said on Tuesday.

The soldier was killed in Mendhar sector of the LoC in a sniper fire from the Pakistani side late on Monday evening, police sources told IANS here.

Pakistan Army had also continued indiscriminate firing and mortar shelling in Naushera sector of the LoC in Rajouri district on Monday. Dozens of cattle were killed on the Indian side in the indiscriminate shelling and firing.

The Indian Army had retaliated strongly. Exchange of fire between the two sides which started at 8 a.m. on Monday had continued till late evening, defence sources said.