Some IT companies allow employees to work from home due to rains

Some Information Technology companies located on the IT Corridor in Chennai today allowed their employees to work from their homes in view of overnight torrential rains that lashed the city and its suburbs, an industry official said.

The city and its suburbs, experiencing monsoon showers for the last few days, were lashed by heavy rains last night resulting in inundation in several low lying areas, including the IT Corridor or Old Mahabalipuram Road dotted with software firms such as Infoysys and Cognizant.

The Tamil Nadu government last night appealed to private commercial organisations to declare leave today or allow their employees to work from home.

According to industry sources, some IT companies have "voluntarily" allowed employees to work from home if there was water-logging in the localities where they reside. "There was no official communication from government asking them (IT companies) to shut or directing employees to work from home. Since the water level receded in some areas, IT companies there are working today", National Association of Sofware and Service Companies (NASSCOM), Regional Director, K Purushotthamman said.

"At least 70 per cent of the companies are operational as we speak. But in the remaining 30 per cent, some IT companies have asked the employees to work from home or allowed them to

take off due to the heavy rainfall", he told PTI. Industry sources said some companies voluntarily came forward and asked employees to take off today or allowed them to work from home.

"Partially some companies allowed employees to work from home. Some still gave weekly off to the employees so that they need not suffer if it has been raining", an official said.