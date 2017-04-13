Somebody just stole a cellphone tower in Canada

The tower

Police in Canada are seeking information regarding a stolen tower used to support a cellphone booster and wireless Internet, international media reported

Royal Canadian Mounted Police shared a notice about the 68-foot tower, stating it had been stolen from Egg Lake, north of Winnipeg. "The tower was disassembled and loaded onto a trailer," the police said.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba posted on Facebook

Cranberry Portage RCMP are looking for information regarding the theft of a 68 foot tower, used to support a cell phone booster and wireless internet, from Egg Lake on April 2, 2017.

The tower was disassembled and loaded onto a trailer, behind a red Dodge dually truck, last seen heading east on PTH 60 on the afternoon of April 3, 2017. It is believed the suspects may have spent that night in The Pas.

If you’ve recently seen a vehicle hauling sections of tower in this area, please call Cranberry RCMP at 204-472-4044. Sightings of other trucks seen towing sections of a steel tower on Sunday should also be reported.