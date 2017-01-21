Son of ex-MLA beaten up at Dadar, alleges Cong MLA behind the attack

Prathmesh Teli after he was beaten up at Dadar station. Pic /Pradeep Dhivar

The son of a former MLA and BJP leader was allegedly beaten up by two people at Dadar Railway station on Tuesday night. Prathmesh Teli (25) has alleged that a Congress MLA sent the goons to beat him up. One attacker was arrested by passengers at the platform and handed over to the police. A case has been registered at Dadar GRP station.

Teli, the son of BJP leader Rajan Teli, was travelling to his hometown in Sindhudurg on the Konkankanya Express.

Prathmesh reached platform number 5 of Dadar railway station at 11 pm. When Prathmesh was boarding the train around 11.30 pm, two people came from behind and dragged him out of the coach. “They started beating him up right away. I didn’t know what was happening and why I was getting beaten up. They even tried to push me under the train,” Prathmesh said. “My relatives and some passengers tried to separate me from the attackers. When they tried to flee, the passengers caught one of them and handed him over to the police,” Prathmesh said.

Prathmesh’s wrist was spr­ai­ned in the attack and he needed to plaster it. “We want police to name the Congress MLA in the FIR, but they are not cooperating. The police are just trying to save their backs,” said Prathmesh’s advocate Madan Gupta.

“The cops have CCTV footage of the incident and can also get Call Details Records (CDR) of the accused who were in touch with Congress leaders,” Prathmesh said.