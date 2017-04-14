Sonia, Rahul greet nation on Ambedkar Jayanti

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi



New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday extended their greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 126th birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

"Babasaheb was indeed one of the greatest icons of modern India and his contribution to the making of India, as a nation shall always remain undisputed," Sonia said in an official statement released on Friday.

She said that Ambedkar's life is a guiding light to all Indians who want to live together, united and under the shade of the constitutional laws and ethos.

"The Indian Constitution is a living affirmation of the inclusive cohesiveness and guarantee for equality that Babasaheb envisaged", she said.

She paid tributes to "one of the greatest sons of India and champion of social equality and democracy", and said that the path of social democracy shown by Babasaheb Ambedkar shall forever remain relevant.

Rahul Gandhi also extended his greetings on the occasion, and tweeted "Babasaheb's life and his work embody the struggle for the conscience of a nation."

"May we never cease to strive for the ideals Babasaheb dedicated his life to...," he said in another tweet.

He also shared the link to a website that the Congress launched on Friday.

"Congress is proud to launch today a platform designed to deepen our understanding of Babasaheb's thoughts," he said.