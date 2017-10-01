Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the death of veteran film and theatre personality Tom Alter, who passed away in Mumbai after losing the battle against skin cancer. Remembering Tom Alter as a "gifted actor", the Congress President said in a statement: "Through his many roles in films, television, and theatre, Tom Alter earned a special place in the hearts of the Indian audiences. He leaves behind a rich legacy." Sonia Gandhi said she prayed that Tom Alter's family, friends and admirers find strength in this hour of grief.



Rahul Gandhi said Tom Alter's contribution to Indian cinema and theatre was "immense" and it would be difficult to fill the void left by his demise. "Tom Alter ji's contribution to cinema and theatre is immense. Sad to know of his demise. The void left behind by him will be difficult to fill," he said in a tweet. Alter was battling stage-four skin cancer at a Mumbai hospital, where he was admitted in September. He returned home on Thursday and breathed his last on Friday night. He was 67. In 2008, Tom Alter was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour in India.