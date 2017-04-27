Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of Vinod Khanna

Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday condoled the demise of Bollywood star and MP Vinod Khanna, whom she remembered as a 'gifted actor'.

"Vinodji had a rare and profound influence over the masses with his simple and charismatic character," she said, adding he dominated the silver screen with his outstanding persona.

Gandhi expressed solidarity with Khanna's family and prayed for the departed soul.

The veteran actor and BJP MP died of cancer at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday.

Khanna was four-time MP from Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab.