Sonia Gandhi greets nation on Hindi Diwas

Sonia Gandhi
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday greeted the nation on the occasion of Hindi Diwas and said that the language is our nation's heritage and is respected across the length and breadth of the globe.
Sonia Gandhi recalled Mahatma Gandhi and said that he had termed Hindi as the language of common masses.
She also highlighted the contribution of the writers, poets, historians and scholars of Hindi for serving the language.
India celebrates Hindi Diwas every year on September 14.
