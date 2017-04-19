Sonu Nigam challenges maulvi who offered bounty to shave his head

Sonu Nigam challenges maulvi who offered the bounty to anyone who would shave singer's head; security beefed up at his Versova home



Sonu Nigam

After a senior member of a minority council issued a fatwa against singer Sonu Nigam yesterday for his controversial tweets over the disturbance that the azaan on loudspeakers caused, the singer has replied to the maulvi on Twitter to keep the cash ready since he is willing to take on the challenge himself.



Policemen keep guard outside Sonu Nigam's bungalow in Versova, on Wednesday. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi, vice president, West Bengal Minority United Council, had said, "If anyone can shave off his hair, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him around the country, I personally announce an award of R10 lakh to that person." This morning, Nigam responded with the tweet, "Today at 2 pm, Aalim will come to my place, and shave my head [referring to celeb hairstylist Aalim Hakim]. Keep your 10 lakh ready Maulavi (sic)."

On their toes

The Mumbai police, however, are taking no chances and have beefed up security outside the singer's bungalow, Namah, in Versova.

In the last two days, several Muslim preachers have protested against the singer. The Raza Academy wrote a letter to Mumbai police commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar, seeking an FIR against the singer for his "anti-religious remarks" and for "hurting religious sentiments and trying to provoke anger between communities".

Last night, a group of people from the community gathered outside Nagpada police station and demanded that an FIR be registered against the singer.

The tweet storm

Nigam had said on Twitter, "And, by the way (Prophet) Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? I don't believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don't follow the religion. Why then..? Honest? True? Gundagardi hai bas…" (sic).

Police sources said they are looking into the complaints. "The Versova police has deployed around 10 personnel outside his bungalow for round-the-clock vigil," an officer said.

When mid-day called Aalim, his wife Shano answered and confirmed that the hairstylist would be visiting Nigam's home this afternoon.