Sonu Walia files an FIR over obscene messages



Sonu Walia

Former Bollywood actress Sonu Walia has lodged an FIR against an unknown person for sending her obscene messages.

Speaking to mid-day, the actress, who is most known for her role in the Hindi film Khoon Bhari Maang, said, "I have been getting lewd messages and calls from this person for over 10 months.

Initially, the messages were decent, but slowly, he started sending me vulgar jokes. I didn't pay attention thinking he is a fan but, when I started getting obscene videos, I blocked him. He then started harassing me from a different number, after which I filed a complaint with the police." Walia said that she didn't know the person.

"The police are investigating the case," she said. The Bangur Nagar police filed a complaint Under Section 67A of the IT Act.