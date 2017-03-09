Soon, automatic vending machines to deliver food at Mumbai railway stations



Representational pic

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Indian Railways is planning to install automatic food vending machines (AVMs) at all suburban stations in Mumbai. Rail commuters can now buy packed food inserting currency notes, coins and even, debit or credit cards.

Western and Central Railways are already working on buying these AVMs for B-D grade stations. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will be procuring such machines for A1 and A grade stations in the city. Sources said that the cost of each AVM could be upto Rs 5 lakh. "We will call for tenders soon," a railway official confirmed.

Currently, people buy food and drinks from stalls at railway stations. But, the stalls are normally found to be unhygienic. These AVMs will dispense packaged items like chips, biscuits, bottled soft drinks, and tea/coffee.