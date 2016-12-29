Soon, ED to lodge money laundering case against Zakir Naik

The case would probe the multiple layers of funds received by Naik and his organisation through different channels



Zakir Naik

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) would soon register a money laundering case under Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act against self-proclaimed Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and his organisation IRF.

Also read: NIA wants lie detection test for Zakir Naik aide

According to sources, the fresh case would probe the multiple layers of funds received by Naik and his organisation through banking channels and donations. An ED official said that the case would be based on the one registered by the NIA, as the central agency intends to find out whether the same suspects are involved in money laundering.

A senior official said, “ED can register a case under PMLA if there is already a schedule offence against the suspect. And since NIA has already registered a case under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of IPC and sections of UAPA against Naik, ED can register the case to probe the money transactions connected to him.”

Sources in the ED said that once the case is registered, the officials would be able to scrutinise various banking accounts linked with Naik and his relatives, including sister Nailah Noorani. They would also probe his foreign investments and the layers of funds created through four firms namely Majestic Perfumes Pvt Ltd, Longlast Constructions Pvt Ltd, Harmony Pvt Media Ltd and Alpha Lubricants Pvt Ltd.

Also read: IRF ban timed amid demonetisation to avert resistance: Zakir Naik

In the second week of November, the Central government had banned IRF as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). A couple of days later on November 18, Naik was booked for allegedly inciting violence and promoting enmity between groups based on religion and race. After lodging an FIR, NIA searched nearly 21 premises related to Naik and IRF across the country and seized Rs 12 lakh cash and gold.