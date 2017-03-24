Soon, Mumbai University students to get cheap helicopter rides

Representational picture

In an initiative sure to make students squeal in delight, the Mumbai University has partnered with Pawan Hans to give helicopter joyrides to its students at 10 per cent concession.

The announcement was made yesterday when an MoU was signed between varsity’s Garware Institute of Career Education and Pawan Hans to offer dual degree course of BSc (Aeronautics) and aircraft maintenance engineering. A pilot run of the new initiative is to begin from Gudi Padwa on March 28.

"The Mumbai University has its own helipad inside Kalina campus. With help from Pawan Hans, we will arrange for ‘Mumbai Darshan’ joyrides for our students at an affordable rate," states the press release issued by the University.

Varsity’s PRO, Deputy Registrar Leeladhar Bansod, said, "The varsity will bear the remaining cost."