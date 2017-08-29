Mumbai: Soon, your commute from Bandra-Kurla Complex to the suburbs will get smoother



Representational picture



Commuters travelling from the western and eastern suburbs to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) will soon be able to save up on 30 to 40 minutes of travel time during peak hours. This is because a 2.2km road will be built, which leads to BKC from Vakola end of Western Express Highway and Santacruz-Chembur Link Road.



Estimated at Rs 220 crore, the reponsibility of the road's construction has been entrusted to Ms Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd by the MMRDA. The MMRDA, which is the region's development agency is headed by chief secretary Sumit Mullick.

Also read - Mumbai: No more traffic jams on CST Road and MTNL junction!



According to The Times of India, the elevated road will be built from Bharat Diamond Bourse to Vakola Junction. It is expected that with the construction of this road, traffic at two junctions namely the Bandra-Kurla Complex and Santacruz-Chembur Link Road will be unclogged.

Also read - Mumbai: Rs 743 crore flyover to cover up BMC's failure to clear encroachers on SCLR



Presently preparations are being made to connect BKC to Eastern Express Highway to Chunabhatti via flyover. Apart from this, there is the coastal road project, which is slated to be constructed between Cuffe Parade and Marve. A similar stretch from Marveto Ghodbunder in Thane via Bhayander has been proposed by the MMRDA.

Also read - CST-Kurla traffic chaos: MMRDA to clear illegal encroachments on BKC stretch



The 35-km Marve-Bhayander-Ghodbunder Road is an extension of the proposed coastal road for which a consortium has been appointed in order to prepare a project report. Furthermore, four consultants have been appointed for the Wadala-Ghatkopar-Mulund-Thane-Kasarvadavali Metro-4 Corridior.

Also read - Mumbai: SCLR to get elevated road support to ease traffic



Additionally, a 33.8-km tunnel-flyover road from Thane to Belapur Road to National Highway-4 near Shil Phata has also received some impetus.

You may also like - Photos: 'Godmen' who courted controversy

