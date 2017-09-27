

Representational picture

After years of struggle, the fourth generation kit for the ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) test, will be rolled out in the market within three months. This will help reduce cases of HIV infection through blood transfusions.

After the collection of blood during camps, the units go through several tests to identity possible blood-borne infections like malaria, hepatitis B and C. The ELISA test is conducted to detect HIV infection. But almost all government and civic-run centres currently use the ELISA third generation kit. It takes three months for the HIV virus to be detected in the body, after it is contracted. So blood donated within this three months period may not show the virus until that period is completed. But with this new test, the virus can be detected in 20 days.

Dr Chandrila Acharya, additional project director of the Mumbai District AIDS Control Society (MDACS), said that the proposal for the purchase of the kit has been processed. “We will get the new kit from January. It will help curb the cases of HIV infection spread through infected blood.”

