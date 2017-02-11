Sorry. Declined: SC refuses to hear PIL seeking to restrain Sasikala as CM

The SC refuses to hear a PIL seeking to restrain Sasikala from being sworn in as TN chief minister, till it decides on the disproportionate assets case against her



Both VKâÂÂSasikala and O Panneeerselvam met Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Thursday. Pics/PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court yesterday refused to give an urgent hearing on a PIL seeking to restrain AIADMK leader V K Sasikala from being sworn in as Tamil Nadu chief minister till it decides the disproportionate assets case against her.

“Sorry. Declined,” a bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and justices N V Ramana and D Y Chandrachud said when the lawyer sought urgent listing and hearing.

Advocate G S Mani, who is representing Chennai-resident Senthil Kumar, General Secretary of NGO Satta Panchayat Iyakkam, pleaded that the matter be heard on urgent basis. The PIL was filed on February 6 seeking a stay on the swearing-in of Sasikala as Tamil Nadu chief minister as there was speculation that she would be taking the oath the next day.

The petitioner has sought restrain on her swearing-in after an apex court bench had on February 6 said that it would pronounce within a week the judgement in a 19-year-old disproportionate assets case in which Sasikala and late CM J Jayalalithaa were accused.

Kumar has sought a stay contending that if she was convicted and forced to resign, there could be a “possibility of riots” erupting all over the state.

HC seeks govt’s response

The Madras High Court sought the Tamil Nadu government’s response to allegations that AIADMK MLAs were being illegally detained in a resort near Chennai and 20 of them were on a fast.

Referring to claims by the counsel for habeas corpus petitioners that the 20 MLAs were on a fast protesting their illegal detention, a division bench of justices C T Selvam and T Mathivanan said if true, it was a matter of serious concern, but added the court cannot act on mere submissions of counsel. The matter was adjourned to February 13 for further hearing.

Another leader joins OP

AIADMK leader E Ponnusamy,a former state minister, joined Panneerselvam’s camp yesterday, and urged the party MLAs to back him.