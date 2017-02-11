Sorry. Declined: SC refuses to hear PIL seeking to restrain Sasikala as CM

The SC refuses to hear a PIL seeking to restrain Sasikala from being sworn in as TN chief minister, till it decides on the disproportionate assets case against her
New Delhi: The Supreme Court yesterday refused to give an urgent hearing on a PIL seeking to restrain AIADMK leader V K Sasikala from being sworn in as Tamil Nadu chief minister till it decides the disproportionate assets case against her.
“Sorry. Declined,” a bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and justices N V Ramana and D Y Chandrachud said when the lawyer sought urgent listing and hearing.
Advocate G S Mani, who is representing Chennai-resident Senthil Kumar, General Secretary of NGO Satta Panchayat Iyakkam, pleaded that the matter be heard on urgent basis. The PIL was filed on February 6 seeking a stay on the swearing-in of Sasikala as Tamil Nadu chief minister as there was speculation that she would be taking the oath the next day.
The petitioner has sought restrain on her swearing-in after an apex court bench had on February 6 said that it would pronounce within a week the judgement in a 19-year-old disproportionate assets case in which Sasikala and late CM J Jayalalithaa were accused.
Kumar has sought a stay contending that if she was convicted and forced to resign, there could be a “possibility of riots” erupting all over the state.
HC seeks govt’s response
The Madras High Court sought the Tamil Nadu government’s response to allegations that AIADMK MLAs were being illegally detained in a resort near Chennai and 20 of them were on a fast.
Referring to claims by the counsel for habeas corpus petitioners that the 20 MLAs were on a fast protesting their illegal detention, a division bench of justices C T Selvam and T Mathivanan said if true, it was a matter of serious concern, but added the court cannot act on mere submissions of counsel. The matter was adjourned to February 13 for further hearing.
Another leader joins OP
AIADMK leader E Ponnusamy,a former state minister, joined Panneerselvam’s camp yesterday, and urged the party MLAs to back him.
Madusudanan writes to EC about Sasikala as AIADMK chief
Dissident AIADMK leader E Madusudanan, has written to the Election Commission, urging it not to recognise V K Sasikala as the party General Secretary, saying she was not elected to the post as per party by-laws.
Madusudanan, who joined the rival camp led by Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, disclosed this to reporters yesterday shortly before he was sacked from AIADMK by Sasikala for "acting against the party". Asserting that only
cadres can elect a General Secretary as per party rules, Madusudanan, who was removed from all party posts besides from the primary membership, said he had asked the EC not to recognise Sasikala as party chief.
Officials brief Guv
Top government and police officials called on Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and apprised him of the present political situation in the state. Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, Director General of Police T K Rajendran, Chennai Police Commissioner S George apprised Governor Rao.
