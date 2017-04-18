South Mumbai: BMC plans to build multi-storey underground parking lot



Representational Image

The densely populated and congested areas of South Mumbai will soon get some breathing space as BMC proposes to build a multi-storey underground parking lot below Jhula Maidan in Nagpada at an estimated cost of Rs 57 crore. This would provide 815 parking slots. Besides this, the civic body would also beautify the encroached footpaths in the vicinity and decongest the connecting roads.

According to the plan, there would be three levels of the parking lot. The basement will have 528 slots for two-wheelers, while the second and third levels would have 287 slots for four-wheelers. Civic body officials are of the opinion that if the project gets implemented, then it would definitely reduce the parking space crunch that the areas face at the moment.

Samajwadi Party corporator Rais Shaikh, who had proposed the project said, "This plan will also help in reviving Jhula Maidan, which has remained neglected since a long time. Besides this, play area for children, cricket and basketball courts for senior citizens will also be developed on the maidan." He added, "This will help curb illegal parking along roads, which in turn will ease traffic movement. I have written to municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta to conduct a joint meeting for the project so that it can be completed in time."

The BMC chief had also proposed an underground parking lot at Khar Road, below the Linking Road Garden.