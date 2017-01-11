South Mumbai diamond merchant hurt after revolver misfires

Representational picture

A diamond trader from a plush high-rise in South Mumbai injured his leg this morning after his revolver misfired. He has been hospitalised; the police have recorded his statement.

Police sources said diamond trader Anish Mehta, who lives in Casa Grande in Lower Parel, returned home around 4.30 am today.

“When he opened the cupboard, the fully-loaded revolver, which was kept right in the front, fell down and fired one bullet, which brushed his leg,” a senior officer told mid-day.

His family members then took him to a private hospital in South Mumbai. The hospital authority informed NM Joshi Marg police station through an Emergency Police Report, after which the police launched an inquiry into it.

The police said they were contemplating registering an offence of negligence under the IPC and charge Mehta under relevant sections of the Indian Firearms Act. However, later, they found out that it was just an unfortunate accident.

"Mehta has a firearm licence, and preliminary inquiry has ruled out any foul play," a senior officer said. He added that as of now the police have just made a diary entry of it and no offence has been registered.

Only those who face serious threat to their life are given the firearm licence. Its issuance involves a lengthy police procedure, and the licence is renewed only after reviewing the threats faced.