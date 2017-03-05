SP-Cong chanting 'Gayatri Prajapati' Mantra: PM Modi

As voting ends in Phase VIâÂÂof UP polls, Modi pushes for 'pind daan of tormentors', slams 'sleeping CM'



PM Modi greets the crowd during the roadshow in Varanasi. Pic/PTI



Jaunpur (UP): Blaming CM Akhilesh Yadav for "sleeping over" the demand for justice by a "beti" in the rape case against Gayatri Prajapati, PM Modi on Saturday said UP voters have got an opportunity to perform the "pind daan" (last rites) of their tormentors".

"In this country, when we do something good, we chant the Gayatri Mantra. But, the SP-Congress alliance is chanting the Gayatri Prajapati Mantra. A case has been lodged against him (but) the CM went to campaign for him. You have got an opportunity to perform the pind daan (last rites) of your tormentors," he said.

Prajapati was present at a poll meeting addressed by Akhilesh at Amethi, from where he is re-contesting on an SP ticket, even after he was booked at the behest of the SC in the cases of alleged rape of a minor girl and alleged gangrape of her mother.

57.03%

Turnout in the sixth phase of Assembly polls in UP

84%

Turnout in the first phase of elections in Manipur