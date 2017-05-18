SP MLA Abu Azmi's trust takes over Zakir Naik's school



Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi has taken over the city-based Islamic International School (IIS), run by controversial preacher Zakir Naik's banned Islamic Research Foundation (IRF).

The controversy surrounding Naik had put a question mark over the fate of around 200 students studying in IIS. The school, which conducts classes from nursery to class X, was staring at a shutdown. Now, it will be run by Azmi's Niyaz Minority Education and Welfare Trust and will be renamed Avicenna International School.