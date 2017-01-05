SpeakAsia scam: EOW files chargesheet against CEO's wife

Taking a step forward in the SpeakAsia online marketing scam case, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against Renu Sharma, wife of Manoj Sharma, India CEO of SpeakAsia. She was arrested last October after it was found that she was director in three firms run under the SpeakAsia franchise.

Earlier, it was disclosed that Manoj, Renu and aide Rajeev Mehrotra had floated Tulsiyat Tech Pvt Ltd, a franchise company of SpeakAsia. They received money from investors through Tulsiyat and later transferred it to the main company’s Singapore account.

In its chargesheet, the EOW said Renu had laundered over Rs 710 crore through the account of the company, of which she was the signatory authority.

SpeakAsia had duped more than 20 lakh investors of over Rs 2,276 crore. Its modus operandi was to make people invest in the company, who were called panellists. Each panellist was given yearly online survey forms to be filled.

These helped them gain points and if they turned out to be accurate, the person got Rs 52,000. Investors were made members at a fee of Rs 11,000 and were also given commission on roping in new members.

The EOW has arrested over 30 persons and has filed a 7,500-page chargesheet against 21 people.