Special Investigation Team to question criminal in connection with Gauri Lankesh killing

The Special Investigation Team probing the killing of Gauri Lankesh will question a criminal recently arrested by the Central Crime Branch police, a top police official said today. Tahir Hussain was arrested by the CCB of Bengaluru police for possessing a country made pistol, the official said.



Crime Branch sources said he operated in Vijayapura on the border of Maharashtra and Karnataka. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru West division) and the investigating officer in the case M N Anucheth confirmed that the special investigation team (SIT) is going to question him.

Journalist-activist Lankesh, known to be an anti-establishment voice with strident anti-right wing views, was gunned down by unknown assailants in front of her residence here on the night of September 5. The state government formed a 21-member SIT led by inspector general of police B K Singh to investigate the case.

