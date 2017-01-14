Special OT for world's heaviest person built without BMC's weight of approval

Though it has no clearances, Saifee Hospital completed 80% of construction; but might have to demolish the ward if they don’t get civic body’s nod



The special facility for Eman is being constructed at the Saifee Hospital

The Saifee Hospital has completed 80 per cent of the work in constructing a separate facility for the bariatric surgery of Egypt’s Eman Ahmed Abdulati, touted as the world’s heaviest woman, without getting the BMC’s approval. The Charni Road-based hospital sought approval from the civic body a fortnight ago, but has not received any response yet.



Iman Ahmad Abdulati

As per BMC rules, all hospitals need to take written permission if they wish to make any changes in their buildings. The hospital sought approval from BMC’s Building Proposal Department almost fifteen days ago to make alterations for Eman. The file has also been sent to the BMC commissioner on a priority and humanitarian grounds. A fortnight ago, the hospital began work on the special ward and has completed 80 per cent of it.

'Proud moment for us'

“As it will be a proud moment for us, we have sent the file to the office of commissioner on priority. But so far, my department, that is responsible for issuing the letter to the hospital, hasn’t received the letter. It hasn’t been approved officially,” said RS Potdar, deputy chief engineer, Building Proposal Department, BMC.

The hospital is spending lakhs for the construction of a 3,000 sq ft temporary facility in its premises. The structure is designed to accommodate Eman, as she needs special infrastructure due to her weight. The space will have a dedicated operation theatre and an Intensive Care Unit.

“They have approached us for the approval of a temporary facility for a period of six months. After that, they have to demolish it or they can extend it further for another one and a half month. But the letter of approval will come soon from the commissioner’s office,” said Potdar. When asked what would happen if a hospital does construction or alterations without taking permission from BMC, he replied, “We have to demolish the already constructed structure.”

No official announcement

mid-day was the first to report on December 7 about Eman’s plans to come to Mumbai for surgery under the supervision of Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, chairman of the Institute of Minimal Invasive Surgical Sciences and Research Centre at Saifee Hospital. The doctor helped her to pass the hurdle of procuring medical visa after he tweeted about it to the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. However, so far there hasn’t been any official announcement on she will reach India for the surgery. mid-day tried to contact Dr Vernon Desa, medical director of the hospital, but he refused to comment citing that he was busy in a meeting.

mid-day also reported on December 14 how Egyptian doctors were miffed after they learnt how Ahmed had sought Lakdawala’s help for surgery.

After top air ambulance services expressed helplessness at being unable to ferry her to India, Egyptian surgeons sprung into action, launching a pride campaign, #Egyptians_are_capable.