Speeding car crashes into wall at Bandra reclamation, two injured



The car crashed into the sidewall before flipping twice and was crushed from all four sides

A car travelling at high speed from the sea link crashed into a wall at Bandra Reclamation around 11.30 pm last night.

The car -- a Tata Manza -- flipped twice after the collision, crushing it from all sides. Two people, who were in the car, sustained grievous injuries and have been admitted at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra.

The duo in their late twenties, identified as Prabodh Saw and Viraj Chauhan, are still unconscious, an official from Bandra police station said.

The officer said they had informed the parents of the two men after finding the numbers from their ID cards. “We are waiting for them to regain consciousness to find out how the accident happened. The car has one burst tyre. We think that may be the cause of the accident. But everything will be clear only after the final report.” “We have registered a case of rash driving against the driver. Investigations are on,” he said.



The damaged car outside Bandra police station