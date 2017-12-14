Speeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway lands seven youths in hospital

Seven college students from Mumbai were saved in the nick of time, when a commuter rushed them to the nearest hospital, after their car met with an accident

Seven college students from Mumbai were saved in the nick of time, when a commuter rushed them to the nearest hospital, after their car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and landed in the bushes along the road on Wednesday morning. While five of them suffered minor injuries, two had to have multiple stitches on their tongue and back.

After one of the tyres burst, the car landed in the bushes along the road

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.40 am on Wednesday, at a distance of 17 km from the Bhatan tunnel. An accident case has been registered at the Rasayani police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Raigad police. The youths who have been critically injured — Mayur Khairnar and Gaurav Bhanshali — are residents of Ghatkopar. They are currently undergoing treatment at Khopoli-based Jakhotia Nursing Home. Mumbai-based architecture Kishor Shinde, who witnessed the accident, rushed all seven of them to hospital immediately after the incident.

Speaking to mid-day, an officer from Rasayani police station said, "All the seven youths are students of Somaiya Vidyavihar College. They were on their way to Adlab Imagica in Lonavla when the accident happened. The person who was driving the car had picked up speed of 180km/hr, when one of the tyres burst and the car landed in the bushes along the road."

Dr Satish Jakhotia, who owns Jakhotia Nursing Home, said, “Khairnar sustained 10 stitches on his tongue, while Bhanshali received 15 stitches on his back. The other five youths are undergoing treatment.”

