Speeding train creates havoc on Harbour Line in Mumbai



Commuters take to the tracks after an engine derailment in Kalyan on June 30 delayed local trains. PIC/SAYYED SAMEER ABEDI

Central Railway (CR) continues to be plagued by problems, both major and minor, adding to commuters' woes and signalling the fragility of the suburban train network during the monsoon. Just a couple of days ago, on June 29, the Harbour line was affected at Mankhurd and Mahim, when apparent mud erosion below the tracks washed off part of the ballasts. To top it all, a derailment of an engine of the Mangala Express at Kalyan on June 30 affected local trains.

On Saturday, around 11.50 am, a CST-bound train plying between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations crossed a red light, a situation called Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD). This led to delayed services on the Harbour Line by 20 minutes as the train had to hit the emergency brakes. According to CR officials, CST-bound trains were the most affected, resulting in bunching of trains, overcrowded platforms and commuters being forced to walk on railway tracks. Trains headed to Vashi were running, too, making it hazardous for commuters using the tracks.

Passengers said that there was no announcement made about the problem as trains were lined up one behind the other. A CR official stated that the problem was rectified by around 12.30 pm with the train was short-terminated at Wadala.