Speeding van kills 8 in Pakistan

Islamabad: At least eight people were killed and three others injured when a passenger van hit into a rickshaw in Pakistan's east Bhakkar district on Sunday.

Dawn News said that the over-speeded bus rammed into the rickshaw, coming from opposite direction in Panj Garaien area of Bhakkar, a district located in the country's east Punjab province.

Police said that the accident happened due to the negligence of the van driver who fled the scene on foot and is still at large. Enraged relatives of the deceased blocked the road for a brief time, asking police to arrest the on-the-run driver.

The angry mob also attempted to set the van alight, and chanted slogans against the patrolling police for failing to control the traffic on busy roads. The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital. Police kicked off a search operation in the area to arrest the van driver.