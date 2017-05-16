Speedy driver gives 'late to work' excuse after crashing into two bikers

That's the excuse speeding driver, who rammed into two bikers and a parked van, gave the cops



Yadav's speeding vehicle rammed into two bikes, before crashing into a parked van. Pics/Sneha Kharabe

A speeding driver, who was running late for work, rammed into two bikes and a parked van in Dadar, in the wee hours of this morning, injuring two people. The impact of the crash was such that the bikers were thrown off their motorcycles, while the van turned turtle. The Dadar police have arrested the speeding driver.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1 am when Worli resident Vinod Kumar Yadav, a pick-up vehicle driver, was on his way to Dadar to fetch call-centre employees from their work place. "He got late and hence, began speeding," said an investigation officer. "When he took Senapati Bapat Marg from Lower Parel, he suddenly increased his speed. But, he lost control over the wheel near Kamgar Maidan," the officer added.



Accused Vinod Kumar Yadav was later arrested by the police

Yadav's car first rammed into two motorcycles, injuring the bikers. The car then hurtled towards an Omni car, which turned turtle due to the impact. "The car was moving at a speed of 80-100 km/hour," said Vikas Sarvade, an eyewitness and local resident. "After ramming into the motorcycle, the car didn't slow down and went ahead and hit the Omni van. We rushed to the spot and got the driver out. He didn't appear drunk," Sarvade added.

The injured bikers, identified as Omkar Shirishkar (21) and Gunjan Satvir (23), were rushed to KEM Hospital. "No serious injuries were reported," said Rajiv Jain, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 5, who visited accident spot.

"Yadav has also sustained minor injuries. He has been sent for medical examination to check if he was drunk at the time of the incident. He has been booked under sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (casuing grievous hurt) of the IPC," Jain added.

