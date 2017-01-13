SpiceJet to buy up to 205 aircraft from Boeing

SpiceJet. Pic/YouTube

New Delhi: Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Friday said that it will purchase up to 205 aircraft from global commercial jetliners' manufacturer Boeing.

According to the airline, the total order for 205 aircraft is worth $22 billion (Rs 150,000 crore) at list prices.

The order enhances the company's earlier commitment to buy 55 aircraft with additional 100 firm B737-8 MAX and 50 purchase rights for B737-8 MAX and wide-body aircraft.

"We are now in a very good position to expand our network and operations, which include both domestic and international routes and destinations," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

"The Boeing 737 class of aircraft has been the backbone of our fleet since SpiceJet began, with its high reliability, low operation economies and comfort. With the next generation of B737 and the B737 MAX, we are sure that we can be competitive and grow profitably."

SpiceJet had placed its first order with Boeing in 2005 for Next-Generation B737s and currently operates 32 Next-Generation B737s and 17 Bombardier Q400s.

"Our turnaround story has been one which has very few parallels in the world today and we are proud of it," Ajay Singh said.

"SpiceJet has achieved seven consecutive quarters of profit, highest on-time performance and lowest cancellation rates; a record load factor of over 90 per cent every month for 20 months in a row - a feat that has no parallel in aviation history."

The B737 MAX incorporates the latest technology 'CFM International LEAP-1B engines', advanced technology winglets and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.

The new airplane type consumes 20 per cent less fuel than the first Next-Generation B737s and the lowest operating costs in its class -- eight percent per seat less than its nearest competitor.