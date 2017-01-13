Spooky Friday the 13? Twitter has fun with the superstitious belief

Representational picture

Friday the 13th has long been regarded as an unlucky day but it has gained so much prominence over the years that many superstitious people literally change their schedule according to the day.

The superstition surrounding this day may have arisen in the Middle Ages, "originating from the story of Jesus' last supper and crucifixion" in which there were 13 individuals present in the Upper Room on the 13th of Nisan Maundy Thursday, the night before his death on Good Friday

Thirteen guests are believed to have attended the Last Supper, the night before Jesus was killed and Judas Iscariot, the disciple who betrayed Jesus, is considered to have been the 13th guest.

Twitteratis had a field day making jokes and memes about the 'spooky' day. Here are some of those...'It's Friday the 13th today people!'

Unlike the majority of people in the world I actually love the fact is Friday 13th, I welcome them with open arms. pic.twitter.com/YitnztHzFo — Rick S (@tigbrother) January 13, 2017

It was Friday the 13th and all was quiet. Then across the lake, a mysterious chchch ahahah sound emitted.

Uh-oh. I'm outta here.#friday13th pic.twitter.com/RVnUsW6UVN — Al Nobody (@Nobodyetall) January 13, 2017

Good morning everybody

Rise and shine, it's Happy Friday 13th Dance time ðÂÂÂ

Get your spooky boogie on ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/jFR3nA82BR — Shenanigator (@gems2311) January 13, 2017

Friday 13th bitches ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ pic.twitter.com/ihijnoLRSO — Jules Anderson (@jules4108) January 13, 2017

It's Friday 13th y'all, stay safe, but more importantly, keep it funky! ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/xlPOt0Ir8L — Leigh Robertson (@LeighLoopeth) January 13, 2017

morning all!

Many good trades on Friday 13th!! pic.twitter.com/n58dSAraEy — Grega Horvat (@GregaHorvatFX) January 13, 2017