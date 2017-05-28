Sri Lanka floods, landslides toll rises to 126



Relatives of landslide victims look on as military rescue workers and villagers search for survivors in Athweltota village in Kalutara. Pic/AFP

The deaths in floods and landslides in Sri Lanka following heavy rain rose to 126 on Sunday, an official said.

The Disaster Management Centre said 97 people went missing and over one million were affected as Sri Lanka made a formal request for support following the onset of the monsoon and its impact in the southern and western regions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The adverse weather conditions have caused flooding and landslides in 14 out of 25 districts in the country, with Galle, where 128,047 people (32,215 families) have been affected, being the most impacted district.

The Tri-Forces and Police have been mobilised for search and rescue and evacuation operations in Galle, Hambantota, Kalutara and Matara districts.

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast to continue in the first week of June, raising the risk that current conditions may worsen.