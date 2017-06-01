Sri Lanka floods death toll exceeds 200; 94 still missing



Flooding seen in the Matara district, Sri Lanka. Pic/AFP

The death toll in Sri Lanka's floods has climbed to 202 with 94 people still missing in the country's worst torrential rains since 2003 that displaced nearly half a million people. The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said at least 6,29,742 people of 1,63,701 families have been affected by the bad weather.

The DMC said 1,505 houses had been fully damaged, while 7,617 were partially damaged due to the floods and landslides.

"There's good news on the receding water levels in rivers during the past 24 hours due to the low rainfall that ended at 3.30 pm," the irrigation department said.

Director (hydrology) P Hettiarachchi said the water levels in Kalu Ganga and Gin Ganga were decreasing. Indian naval divers and medical teams have joined rescue efforts.

Following India's lead in sending out emergency relief, Australia has said it would provide 500,000 dollars. A Pakistani relief ship arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday, while at least three Chinese ships will come tomorrow.

